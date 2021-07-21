Home ADF news ADBR May-June 2021 issue now online
ADF newsAIRAllies NewsAUTONOMOUS/UNMANNEDBusinessCYBER & EWFeaturesHeadlinesIndustry NewsJOINTLANDPolicy newsProject newsRegional NewsSEASPACESustainment NewsTraining

ADBR May-June 2021 issue now online

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin

Subscribers’ copies of the May-June 2021 issue ADBR are starting to arrive, and it looks great.

Now the magazine is live online!

Inside, we cover the following:

* A wrap of the 2021-22 Defence Budget,
* The latest on the Australian Army & Royal Australian Navy MRH 90 helicopter fleet grounding,
* An analysis of the pause of Elbit Systems of Australia Pty Ltd’s LAND 200.2 BMS,
* A news wrap up from LAND FORCES International Land Defence Exposition 2021,
* A LAND FORCES guest editorial retrospective,
* A look at the Australian Defence Force’s Ideas Gap,
* What Hensoldt Australia and the University of Tasmania are doing in the Space Domain Awareness field,
* Developments in the United States Air Force’s next generation air dominance NGAD program,
* An EASA 101 explanation,
* How DRFM works,
* An analysis of what the ADF should consider for its AIR 5428.3 air #mission#training program,
* Cross-strait tensions between Taiwan and China,
* and a review of how the US plans to roll out JADC2.

All these, plus our regular Battlespace column.

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin

Related Articles

Airbus to upgrade RAAF KC-30A MRTTs

October 14, 2020

Schiebel completes S-100 Camcopter heavy fuel tests for...

March 11, 2020

MINDEF approaches SEA 1000 with caution

January 22, 2015

Australia to set up national space agency

September 26, 2017

LRASM hits early operational capability milestone

December 19, 2018

Lockheed Martin expands JASSM production

May 23, 2019

Boeing confirms AH-64E offer for LAND 4503

September 3, 2019

Boeing signs DHFCS sustainment extension

June 7, 2019

US approves RAAF Super Hornet radio and countermeasures...

July 14, 2017

US approves electronic warfare range systems deal

December 8, 2016