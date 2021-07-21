ADBR May-June 2021 issue now online

Subscribers’ copies of the May-June 2021 issue ADBR are starting to arrive, and it looks great.
Now the magazine is live online!
Inside, we cover the following:
* A wrap of the 2021-22 Defence Budget,
* The latest on the Australian Army & Royal Australian Navy MRH 90 helicopter fleet grounding,
* An analysis of the pause of Elbit Systems of Australia Pty Ltd’s LAND 200.2 BMS,
* A news wrap up from LAND FORCES International Land Defence Exposition 2021,
* A LAND FORCES guest editorial retrospective,
* A look at the Australian Defence Force’s Ideas Gap,
* What Hensoldt Australia and the University of Tasmania are doing in the Space Domain Awareness field,
* Developments in the United States Air Force’s next generation air dominance NGAD program,
* An EASA 101 explanation,
* How DRFM works,
* An analysis of what the ADF should consider for its AIR 5428.3 air #mission#training program,
* Cross-strait tensions between Taiwan and China,
* and a review of how the US plans to roll out JADC2.
All these, plus our regular Battlespace column.