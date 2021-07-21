ADBR May-June 2021 issue now online

Subscribers’ copies of the May-June 2021 issue ADBR are starting to arrive, and it looks great.

Now the magazine is live online!

Inside, we cover the following:

* A wrap of the 2021-22 Defence Budget,

* The latest on the Australian Army & Royal Australian Navy MRH 90 helicopter fleet grounding,

* An analysis of the pause of Elbit Systems of Australia Pty Ltd’s LAND 200.2 BMS,

* A news wrap up from LAND FORCES International Land Defence Exposition 2021,

* A LAND FORCES guest editorial retrospective,

* A look at the Australian Defence Force’s Ideas Gap,

* What Hensoldt Australia and the University of Tasmania are doing in the Space Domain Awareness field,

* Developments in the United States Air Force’s next generation air dominance NGAD program,

* An EASA 101 explanation,

* How DRFM works,

* An analysis of what the ADF should consider for its AIR 5428.3 air #mission#training program,

* Cross-strait tensions between Taiwan and China,

* and a review of how the US plans to roll out JADC2.

All these, plus our regular Battlespace column.