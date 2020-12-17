Home ADF news ADBR Nov-Dec 2020 issue now online
ADBR Nov-Dec 2020 issue now online

The November-December 2020 issue of ADBR is now online, and subscribers will be receiving their hard copies in the next week.

Again, this issue is packed full of expert analysis and long form articles, including:

  • An update on the ADF’s plans on Hypersonics,
  • The tie up between Hanwha and KONGSBERG for the AS9 SPH C2 element,
  • An in-depth look at the ADF’s AIR 5428 Pilot Training System,
  • An update of the SEA 1000 Attack class submarine program,
  • A history and the possible future of the USAF Wild Weasel program,
  • An OSINT analysis of regional AEW&C capabilities,
  • The issues surrounding commercial airline operations in contested airspace,
  • The role of AI in future combat capabilities including AIR 6500,
  • The definition of ‘Readiness’ in building the ADF’s capabilities,
  • The PLA’s tentative steps into developing a Loyal Wingman-like capability,
  • An analysis on the Kobayashi Maru conundrum in the development of training programs,
  • and the final installment in our datalink series, an analysis of advanced datalinks such as MADL,
  • plus our regular Williams Foundation ‘On Target’ column, Battlespace news roundup, and editorial.

Check out the Nov-Dec 2020 issue here.

