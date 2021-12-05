Home ADF news ADBR Sep-Dec 2021 issue online NOW
ADBR Sep-Dec 2021 issue online NOW

by Andrew McLaughlin
by Andrew McLaughlin

The Sept-Dec 2021 issue of ADBR is chock-full of great content, with an emphasis on Airpower which would have aligned with the Avalon Airshow which was cancelled earlier this year.

We sadly said farewell to one of our team during the course of this issue, when Assistant Editor Steve Gibbons passed away in early November after, mercifully, a short illness. We dedicate this issue to Steve.

Some of the Airpower-related articles include:

  • The ADF’s expanding long-range missile-based air defence and strike aspirations,
  • Updates of the RAAF’s Loyal Wingman/Boeing ATS UAS and the USAF’s Compass Call II EW programs,
  • The retirement of the RAAF’s F/A-18A/B classic Hornet,
  • A review of the 20 years since the JSF program winner was announced,
  • Industry sustainment of the RAAF’s Super Hornet/Growler and F-35A fleets,
  • What EW capabilities will the next generation of European fighters have,
  • How Airpower provides more bang for the Defence buck,
  • The benefits of having experienced airpower operators in the headquarters,
  • What other capability options does AUKUS provide for Australia,
  • A snapshot of some hypersonic programs,
  • and A review of the 2021 Zhuhai Airshow.

Also in this issue:

  • LeoLabs to establish an Australia-based low-earth orbit phased-array radar,
  • The lead up to the RAN’s plans to acquire nuclear-powered attack submarines,
  • What might a Collins class life-of-type extension look like,
  • Capability developments out of North Korea,
  • An update of the South China Sea island bases,
  • And, autonomous underwater vehicles for the RAN.

A special thanks to the whole ADBR team for pulling together and providing some great content during the various lockdowns in recent months.

Cover photo by Duncan Fenn, artwork by Daniel Frawley.
