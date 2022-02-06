ADF Pilot Training System achieves final acceptance

(ADF)

Lockheed Martin Australia has announced that the Project AIR 5428 Phase 1 Pilot Training System (PTS), for which it is prime contractor, has achieved final acceptance by the Commonwealth.

Located at the Central Flying School and No 1 Flying Training School (1FTS) at RAAF East Sale in Victoria, and No 2 Flying Training School (2FTS) at RAAF Pearce near Perth, the PTS provides ab initio, advanced (Wings), and instructor training for Air Force, Navy, and Army pilots.

The main driver for AIR 5428 Phase 1 was the RAAF’s commitment to next generation aircraft including the F-35, F/A-18F Super Hornet, EA-18G Growler, P-8A Poseidon, MH-60R Romeo, and various unmanned capabilities. Air Force planners recognised that the next generation of ADF pilots would be required to not only fly the aircraft, but to be far more involved in ‘flying the mission’ in a networked environment.

A Request for Tender (RFT) for Project AIR 5428 was released in August 2013 and closed in March 2014. The RFT called for a new generation aircraft capable of conducting undergraduate basic and advanced pilot courses ahead of post-graduate training conducted by RAAF lead-in fighter (LIF) and type-specific operational conversion units, and the training of Qualified Flying Instructors (QFIs).

Lockheed Martin and its Team 21 partners – Jet Aviation and Pilatus – were selected in 2015 to provide the courseware, seven flight simulators, desktop trainers, mission planning, 42 Pilatus PC-21 aircraft, maintenance support, and student facilities for the new PTS. A further seven PC-21 aircraft were acquired for 4SQN’s joint terminal attack controller (JTAC) training unit, and for the Air Warfare Centre’s Aircraft Research & Development Unit (ARDU).

While there have been some delays due to immature courseware, as well as teething problems with the simulators – specifically that they did not accurately represent the full flight envelope of the actual PC-21, and that the visuals were not of an acceptable standard. Because of these initial issues, despite starting pilot training in January 2019, the PTS delayed declaring an Initial Operational Capability (IOC) until July 2020. To date, Lockheed Martin says the PTS has graduated 35 Air Force, 11 Navy, and 27 Army pilots.

“This is a significant program milestone for Lockheed Martin Australia, our industry partners and the Commonwealth, as it signifies that this innovative system has been successfully delivered and offers enduring training capability to meet the ADF’s requirements.” Lockheed Martin Australia and New Zealand Chief Executive, Warren McDonald said in a release. “We look forward to advancing and sustaining the AIR5428 pilot training system with excellence and in conjunction with our Team 21 partners and the RAAF.”

Lockheed Martin Australia Vice President of Rotary and Mission Systems Operations, Steve Froelich added, “Lockheed Martin Australia was immensely proud of the program outcome. This outcome is a testament of Lockheed Martin Australia’s sustained focus, strong collaboration with our Team 21 partners, and a mission-first mindset to deliver an innovative and tailored system to meet the future needs of ADF pilots.”