AeroPM expands veteran workforce

AeroPM staff at the company’s March 2020 office opening in Canberra. (AEROPM)

AeroPM has employed six commercial aviation experts including Qualified Flying Instructors, Qualified Test Pilots and Flight Test Engineers whose roles within the commercial aviation industry were impacted by COVID-19.

The experts are all former RAAF members who have been stood down or laid off from their commercial roles due to COVID-19, and they will support four programs including the Project AIR 5349 Airborne Electronic Attack, Civilian Military Air Traffic Management System (CMATS), Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) remediation, and Border Force. They will be located at Williamtown in NSW, Canberra, Amberley in QLD, and Edinburgh in SA.

“The employment of these six ex-commercial aviation experts has significantly increased AeroPM’s capability and capacity across Australia as a growing SME within the Defence Industry,” AeroPM CEO Emily Frizell said in a release. “As Veterans, their employment aligns to AeroPM’s employment methodology, where AeroPM was successfully recognised by the Prime Minister of Australia as the ‘Most Outstanding Veteran Employer of the year for 2020.”

Head of Capture and Delivery at AeroPM, Peter Nugent added, “All six ex-commercial aviation experts have spent significant time away from Defence, with some up to a decade out of the enterprise. Their reinvestment into Defence not only keeps these talented professionals engaged, but is absolutely necessary to assist the Government in delivering their 2020 Defence Strategic Update and 2020 Force Structure Plan.

“Upon engagement with AeroPM, we have provided tailored refresher training that was developed in-house to quickly educate them on contemporary Defence and CASG practices,” he added.