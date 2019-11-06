Airbus reveals secret stealth aircraft technology demonstrator

(AIRBUS)

Airbus has revealed a closely guarded secret project, a 12-metre wingspan stealth technology demonstrator called LOUT – low observable UAV testbed.

This a diamond shaped aircraft which so far hasn’t flown, with Airbus officials very coy about when or whether it will ever fly.

This is a flat grey painted four-tonne aircraft with few features visible beyond its distinctive shape.

However, the technology will flow into future Airbus projects.

In a media reveal conducted at the Airbus facility at Manching in southern Germany, LOUT was revealed atop a stand within the giant anechoic chamber where it’s been tested for radio frequency and infrared signatures.

“I am convinced that we are at the cutting edge of low observables and we as Airbus and Germany can make a significant contribution to the next generation fighter and carrier,” said project head Mario Hertzog.

This is the result of a project launched in 2010 and funded by Airbus and the German Ministry of Defence. The work was performed at Manching and Bremen.

Airbus said they adopted a “skunk works approach” a reference to the secretive Lockheed Martin advanced research facility in California where th first practice stealth aircraft the F-117 Nighthawk was developed.

However neither the US nor Skunk Works has played any part in LOUT.

“Even if we had we would not talk about it but we didn’t,” Mr Hertzog said.

(AIRBUS)

The LOUT project appears to have started with first principles, evaluating different configurations in 2D and 3D, including some with a more than passing resemblance to F-117.

The current design is optimised to be least observable to a ground-based air defence system, using what Airbus says was a holistic approach to signature reduction in the radio frequency, infrared, acoustic and visible spectrum.

That used a combination of design, radar absorbent structures and low observable coatings. The engine outlet is a flat nozzle on the aircraft’s upper side. Air intakes were not visible on the demonstrator.

Should it ever be weaponised, weapons would be carried internally. Airbus says this would be a subsonic aircraft powered by a conventional but unspecified jet engine.

So just how stealthy is LOUT? In the all important RF spectrum used by search and targeting radars, Airbus acknowledges significant signature reduction in the VHF through to Ka bands.

Mr Hertzog said they had also achieved signature reduction in the lower frequency, long wavelength HF band. Emerging HF radar systems can in theory see low observable aircraft configured to be least visible to radars with shorter wavelengths.