AMDA announces LAND FORCES 2021 Innovation Awards winners

The AMDA Foundation, organiser of the Land Forces, Australian International Air Show, and Indo-Pacific Maritime trade shows, has announced the winners of the LAND FORCES 2021 Innovation Awards.

The three Australian innovators include a South Australian SME that has developed the world’s first mobile, lightweight X-Ray machine; another SME with operations in VIC and the NT that has developed a battlefield 3D printing system to shorten the Army’s supply chain; and a Melbourne-based researcher who has led the development of computer models to predict how armour on military vehicles will react to IEDs or land mines.

The winners of the LAND FORCES 2021 National Innovation Award is Micro-X; the LAND FORCES 2021 Defence SME Innovation Award is SPEE3D; and the LAND FORCES 2021 Young Innovator Award is Dr Brodie McDonald.

In addition, four award contenders won high commendations, including the DefendTex; Milspec Manufacturing Pty Limited; and Mr Harry Veivers from DMTC Limited, and Mr McKay Whight from Cyborg Dynamics Engineering.

The awards attracted 45 entries from Australian companies and young researchers. The prizes will be presented at on Thursday 3 June, during the Innovation and Technology for the Future Force Conference at LAND FORCES 2021.

“Our Innovation Awards are designed to recognise and reward the achievements of innovative Australian companies and individuals,” LAND FORCES 2021 CEO Ian Honnery said in a release. “They’re still the only awards of their kind and have become increasingly prestigious.

“The quality of the entries received this year are a reflection of both the excellence and ambition of Australian companies serving the country’s defence market,” Honnery added. “They also reflect the increasing attention paid by the industry to export opportunities: a number of the entries are already very active in overseas markets.”