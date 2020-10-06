Home ADF news Army commences Boxer CRV training
ADF newsHeadlinesIndustry NewsLANDProject news

Army commences Boxer CRV training

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin
(ADF)

The Australian Army’s 2nd/14th Light Horse Regiment has commenced its first training course on its new Rheinmetall Boxer 8×8 combat reconnaissance vehicles (CRV) at Enoggera and at the Wide Bay Training Area in Queensland.

Selected under Project LAND 400 Phase 2 to replace the GDLS ASLAV. The selection of Boxer was announced in March 2018, and a contract was signed in August 2018. The first Boxer was delivered in September 2019 and, so far, Army has so far received six of its planned 211 Boxer CRVs.

(ADF)

The first 18 vehicles are scheduled to be delivered from Rheinmetall’s Kassel facility in Germany, before production switches to the company’s new Military Vehicles Centre of Excellence (MILVECOE) near Ipswich in Queensland.

(ADF)

The Boxer provides much greater levels of protection for its crew and mounted troops, and greater lethality through its Lance remote weapons station (RWS). “These vehicles will provide our soldiers with increased protection, lethality, connectivity and mobility for the next 30 years,” Defence Minister Senator Linda Reynolds said in a statement.

The six vehicles delivered so far are all configured as reconnaissance variants with the Lance RWS which will comprise 133 of the 211 Boxers planned.

(ADF)
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin

Related Articles

Cobham gets takeover offer, starts strategic review of...

July 26, 2019

Japan to be offered F-22/F-35 hybrid – Report

April 23, 2018

F-35 program chief looks to a US$80 million...

March 1, 2017

Downer Defence launches Operation Belator veterans’ program

March 1, 2018

Australia secures F-35 regional warehouse assignment

August 17, 2017

NZ reportedly close to ordering P-8A Poseidon

June 25, 2018

HERE COMES THE HUNTER!

August 30, 2018

Airbus commits long-term to Australian space industry

June 15, 2018

Australian War College tenders for course providers

July 23, 2020

Northrop Grumman pushes IAMD credentials as AIR 6500...

January 16, 2019