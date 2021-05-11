Army to have ADF’s first female Deputy Chief

(ADF)

The Government has announced that MAJGEN Natasha Fox will be the next Deputy Chief of the Australian Army.

Due to take up the role from January 2022, MAJGEN Fox will be the ADF’s first female Deputy Chief of any service. A logistician by trade. MAJGEN Fox joined the Army in 1988 and graduated from RMC Duntroon in 1991.

MAJGEN Fox is currently serving as the ADF’s Head of People Capability ADF. She has served in Forces Command, Joint Logistics Command, Special Operations Command, Training Command – Army, Defence People Group, and as Commanding Officer/Chief Instructor at the Australian Defence Force Academy.

She has also deployed to Lebanon, Syria, and Israel, and was the Chief of Staff for Joint Task Force 633 in the Middle East for which she was appointed a member of the Order of Australia (AM) for her service.

“I sincerely thank Major General Fox for her accomplishments and contribution to the nation, and to our current and former serving personnel,” Minister for Defence Personnel Darren Chester said in a statement. “I have had the pleasure of working closely with MAJGEN Fox over the years.

“She has been integral in reforming the transition system and uniting Defence and the Department of Veterans’ Affairs to provide the best service to transitioning members to civilian life,” he added. “As the first female deputy service chief, MAJGEN Fox is leading the way for other women in the ADF. I offer my congratulations and best wishes to Natasha for the role.”