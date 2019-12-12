ATSB to support Air Force Cadets

(ATSB)

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) signed an agreement of intent on November 30 to support the Australian Air Force Cadets’ (AAFC) ‘Pathways to an Aerospace Future’ program in 2020.

The AAFC Pathways program, overseen by the AAFC Foundation on behalf of the AAFC, seeks to provide opportunities and experiences for cadets with a desire for a career or connection within the civil and military aerospace industries to help that become a reality.

Signing the agreement with AAFC Foundation Chair AVM Kym Osley following the Canberra based AAFC units’ annual parade at the Burgmann Anglican School Forde Campus, ATSB Chief Commissioner Greg Hood said the Bureau intends to provide opportunities and access that supports four of the program’s six pillars.

“There are around 8,000 young people in the AAFC nationally because they have a keen interest in aerospace,” Mr Hood said. “Many of them aspire to a career in the industry, and the ATSB is delighted to support the program and offer cadets opportunities focusing on leadership and personal development; technology and innovation; pathways to an aerospace career; and aerospace experiences.”

During a number of planned visits to the ATSB’s offices next year, cadets will learn about the role of the ATSB and how the agency works to improve safety for the travelling public, and will be given an overview of career opportunities at the ATSB and the entry requirements.

Both Greg Hood and AVM Osley are former Air Training Corps cadets, and several ATSB staff and family members are also either current or former members of the AAFC.