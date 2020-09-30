Australia & Singapore to build MRTT interoperability

Indo-Pacific news

(ADF)

The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) and Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) will use the upcoming RSAF training detachment in Australia to conduct air-to-air refuelling (AAR) collaboration training.

Defence told ADBR that the plan will involve RAAF 33SQN and RSAF 112 SQN KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) crews working together to discuss techniques and procedures for AAR operations. They will also conduct combined flying operations, including AAR between RAAF KC-30A and RSAF MRTTs, with the overall intent being to improve the interoperability of the two countries’ refuelling fleets.

Singapore will send a detachment of Boeing F-15SGs, MRTT, and Gulfstream G550 conformal airborne early warning aircraft to Australia for a unilateral training exercise in October to December.

ADBR understands that it was originally planned for the RSAF’s Boeing F-15SGs to conduct AAR trials with the RAAF’s KC-30As in the lead up to, or during, Exercise Pitch Black in August. But the cancellation exercise meant that the plans could not go ahead. Defence said that there are no specific refuelling trials planned during the upcoming RSAF detachment.