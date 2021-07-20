Australian Army trials DroneShield sensors

(ADF)

The Australian Army is trialling a number of DroneShield RfOne MKII long-range sensors aboard a number of ASLAV armoured vehicles.

Designed to detect and track drones at long-range, the RfOne MKII incorporates DroneShield’s detection database, and can be integrated with multiple systems to provide 360 degrees coverage around formations or deployed forces.

The company says the deployment of the sensors will highlight the flexibility, resilience, and capabilities of DroneShield equipment in a dynamic field environment, while also assisting the Australian Army in establishing its counter drone requirements and future capability options.

“As an Australian company, DroneShield is immensely proud to support the Australian Army with its long-range counter-drone strategy,” DroneShield CEO, Oleg Vornik said in a brief statement.