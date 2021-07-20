Home ADF news Australian Army trials DroneShield sensors
ADF newsAIRAUTONOMOUS/UNMANNEDCYBER & EWHeadlinesIndustry NewsJOINTLANDProject news

Australian Army trials DroneShield sensors

by ADBR
written by ADBR
(ADF)

The Australian Army is trialling a number of DroneShield RfOne MKII long-range sensors aboard a number of ASLAV armoured vehicles.

Designed to detect and track drones at long-range, the RfOne MKII incorporates DroneShield’s detection database, and can be integrated with multiple systems to provide 360 degrees coverage around formations or deployed forces.

The company says the deployment of the sensors will highlight the flexibility, resilience, and capabilities of DroneShield equipment in a dynamic field environment, while also assisting the Australian Army in establishing its counter drone requirements and future capability options.

“As an Australian company, DroneShield is immensely proud to support the Australian Army with its long-range counter-drone strategy,” DroneShield CEO, Oleg Vornik said in a brief statement.

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin

Related Articles

Govt announces Defence leadership changes

April 16, 2018

MINDEF visits Japanese shipyards

June 9, 2015

UPDATE: US Navy Triton damaged in belly landing

December 13, 2018

RAAF 4SQN receives PC-21s

January 27, 2020

Feature: JOINT DATA

February 14, 2020

Army CH-47F “excels” during PNG Assist

March 22, 2018

2017 Maritime Australia Industry Innovation Awards shortlist announced

September 15, 2017

US Navy completes at-sea MQ-8C Fire Scout IOT&E

July 29, 2018

Special Feature AN ENDURING LEGACY

October 7, 2019

First flight for RAF MQ-9B Protector

October 1, 2020