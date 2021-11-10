Av-Comm joins Lockheed Martin Australia’s team for JP9102

(LOCKHEED MARTIN)

Lockheed Martin Australia has announced that Av-Comm has joined its bid team for the Australian Defence Force’s JP 9102 sovereign military satellite communication (SATCOM) requirement.

Described as a “leading satellite communications infrastructure and services provider…with experience spanning the government, defence, and telecommunication sectors,” Lockheed Martin says Av-Comm will overseeing design, implementation, integration, and testing of high capacity wide-band antenna and radio-frequency subsystems at several satellite ground stations.

Av-Comm joins Shoal Group, Clearbox Systems, and Ronson Gears on the Lockheed Martin Australia-led team.

“Av-Comm has a rich heritage in satellite communications, with a trusted reputation for ground services and connecting people on the move,” Regional Director of Lockheed Martin Australia Space, David Ball said in a November 3 release.

“Av-Comm will help us deliver an operationally superior MILSATCOM solution for JP9102 and enhance the trust, reliability and collaboration that our team represents,” Ball added. “As Lockheed Martin Australia continues to grow its JP9102 team, we are committed to strengthening Australia’s sovereign defence and space industry capability with a resilient MILSATCOM system that meets Australia’s strategic needs.”

Av-Comm Managing Director, Michael Cratt added, “Working with Lockheed Martin Australia…presents us with a unique and mutually beneficial opportunity to contribute to the future of Australia’s satellite communications capabilities.

“As we support Lockheed Martin Australia to develop and deliver a superior satellite system, we welcome their support for us in expanding and up-skilling our workforce, strengthening our capacity to contribute to Australia’s sovereign space industry.”