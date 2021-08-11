Home ADF news Avalon 2021 cancelled
by ADBR
AMDA Foundation has announced the cancellation of the 2021 Australian International Airshow at Avalon.

In an August 10 release, AMDA Foundation CEO Ian Honnery said the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic had made the environment too unpredictable.

“Delivering such a highly complex, hallmark event in these challenging circumstances would involve risks of uncertainty for attendees, participants, industry, and the Australian public,” Honnery said. “Therefore, in order to minimise uncertainty and disruption to attendees and participants, the difficult decision has been taken now that AIRSHOW 2021 will not go ahead.

“It is deeply disappointing for the AMDA Foundation team, our stakeholders, exhibitors, participants and patrons that this signature industry trade show and public entertainment spectacular will not proceed,” he added. “But public health and safety must be paramount and responsible levels of certainty must be achieved for all involved in or attending such a complex and multi-faceted major event.”

The show was going to be a significant one with the RAAF celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2021, and would have also been the3 swansong for the RAAF’s F/A-18A/B classic Hornet fleet which is scheduled to retire at the end of the year after 36 years in service.

Rather than be postponed again, the 2021 has been cancelled and the next event will be held from February 28 to March 5, 2023.

