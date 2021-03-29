Home AIR Aviation Auction declared a success
Aviation Auction declared a success

by ADBR
written by ADBR

Australian Frontline Machinery officially has declared its March 2021 Aviation Auction a success after it sold a number of former ADF aircraft and spare parts.

Included in the list were eight Pilatus PC-9/A advanced trainers, two Schleicher ASK 21 Mi Gliders, a dismantled and grounded Aermacchi MH-326, and more than 200,000 spare parts. The auction was conducted through PicklesONLINE, and the items were viewable in person at Avalon Airport south of Melbourne, or via online virtual inspections.

“Appointments booked for the aircraft assistant and video chats with the experts filled up quickly and feedback tells us that this was an essential component to running the online auction in the current climate,’’ General Manager, Australian Frontline Machinery, Colin Werner said in a release.

Pickles Manager Richard White added, “In this climate, having the auction entirely online meant that the auction could proceed and investors locally and globally were able to secure these historic aircraft.”

