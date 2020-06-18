Home ADF news Babcock selects Rohde & Schwarz to provide HF radios to NZ
Babcock selects Rohde & Schwarz to provide HF radios to NZ

by Australian Defence Business Review
written by Australian Defence Business Review
(ROHDE & SCHWARZ)

Rohde & Schwarz has been selected by Babcock Australasia to provide high frequency (HF) radios and high power amplifiers with HF wideband capability for the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF).

The NZDF’s Fixed High Frequency Radio Refresh (FHFRR) project was awarded to Babcock in 2019 and, as a subcontractor, Rohde & Schwarz will provide its M3SR Series4100 HF radios, high power amplifiers, and spares for the program. The project is expected to be fully operational in August 2023.

Babcock Australasia and Rohde & Schwarz have also teamed to tender for the Australia’s Enhanced Defence High Frequency Communications System (EDHFCS) program.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Rohde & Schwarz and leverage their organizational and technological capabilities to help meet our customer’s very unique requirements,” Babcock Australasia CEO David Ruff said in a statement. “We look forward to bringing this critical communications solution to New Zealand and beyond.”

Hansjörg Herrbold, Vice President Market Segment Navy Rohde & Schwarz added, “Rohde & Schwarz welcomes this contract in New Zealand, having a longstanding history in HF communications. Since HF wideband technology drives the need for high power systems, the company is now offering 5 kW and 10 kW amplifiers backed by decades of experience in the transmitter business. We will fully support Babcock Australasia in implementing and operating this modern communications solution.”

