Babcock & UniSA sign MoU for LAND 125.4

(BABCOCK AUST)

Babcock Australasia and the University of South Australia (UniSA) have signed An MoU to develop new technologies for the Australian Army’s Project LAND 125 Phase 4 Integrated Soldier System (ISS).

The signing of the MoU follows the announcement at June’s LAND FORCES 2021 conference and exposition that Babcock has been shortlisted to proceed to the next stage of LAND 125 Phase 4. Other companies shortlisted include the Team SABRE consortium, and Elbit Systems of Australia.

Babcock Australasia’s CEO David Ruff, and UniSA’s Vice Chancellor and President Professor David Lloyd signed the MoU at Babcock’s Regional Support Centre in Adelaide. An August 5 release says the MoU will open up avenues for Babcock and UniSA to collaborate on technology development, post graduate research, and graduate pipelines.

Babcock Australasia’s Head of Business Development, Mick Burgess said the MoU is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering Australian Industry Capability (AIC). “Babcock’s partnership with UniSA strengthens our commitment to research and development being conducted in Australia in areas that will generate the best outcome for Defence,” Burgess said.

“As a result of the MoU, Babcock will able to leverage key research being undertaken by UniSA for LAND125 Phase 4 in the areas of human factors, cognitive and systems neuroscience, interactive and virtual environments, and advances in wearable computing and displays,” he added. “These and other research areas will contribute strongly to the spiral development of technologies and their use by the future Australian soldier.

“Babcock actively works to establish long-term partnerships with the local business community, works with indigenous-owned and operated businesses, and provides backing for STEM initiatives in schools, TAFEs and universities.

UniSA Director of Defence and Space, Matt Opie said the University’s number one ranking in Australia for industry engagement reflects its end-user focused approach to its research. “In this case, the research we are undertaking in neuroscience, wearable computers, virtual and interactive technology, and the human factors involved in Defence, will all help develop the ideal systems for Australian soldiers,” Opie said.

“This partnership is an excellent example of how UniSA works closely with the Defence industry to meet its needs, help solve the challenges it faces, and deliver tangible and practical outcomes.”