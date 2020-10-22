BAE Systems Aust to provide RF sensors to Kongsberg

Concept art of JSMs being launched from an F-35A. (KONGSBERG)

BAE Systems Australia has received a purchase order from Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace for passive radio frequency (RF) sensors for the air-launched Joint Strike Missile (JSM).

The order is an extension of an agreement BAE Systems Australia and KONGSBERG have been operating under since 2015, and is the first full-rate production order for the RF sensor. The anti-ship JSM is the air-launched version of Kongsberg’s surface-launched Naval Strike Missile (NSM), and is designed to be launched from the internal weapons bay of the F-35A and F-35C, and externally from other strike aircraft.

The Australian government has provided funding to KONGSBERG since April 2017 to integrate the RF sensor to the JSM, and to BAE Systems Australia since 2013 for the development of the RF sensor under the Priority Industry Capability Fund.

“KONGSBERG values the close co-operation between Australia and Norway, both through our work with BAE Systems Australia and the respective national science and technology organisations to achieve significant capability enhancements for precision weapons,” Kongsberg Defence Australia’s General Manager, John Fry said in a statement.

“This co-operation further demonstrates KONGSBERG’s willingness to work closely with the Australian defence industry and provide opportunities within their global supply chain for ongoing export opportunities,” he added.

BAE Systems Australia’s Managing Director Defence Delivery, Andrew Gresham added, “BAE Systems is a specialist developer of Advanced Miniature Digital Electronic Support Measures Systems which provides Radio Frequency situational awareness that enables rapid decision-making. This is a great example of niche technology developed in Australia and which will add to the nation’s defence exports.”

The RAAF is considering acquiring the JSM for its F-35As and other platforms, and has also expressed interest in the rival Lockheed Martin AGM-158C long-range anti-ship missile (LRASM) to be employed from the F/A-18F Super Hornet and possible the P-8A Poseidon.