BAE collaborates with Uni Adelaide & DST on HF

BAE Systems Australia, the University of Adelaide, and the ADF’s Defence Science and Technology (DST) group have announced a collaboration on the development of high frequency systems.

Using the ADF’s Jindalee Operational Radar Network (JORN) – which is being upgraded by BAE Systems – as a catalyst, the collaboration will have three areas of focus as it seeks to increase the skills levels and base in order to be able to effectively support JORN into the future.

These include an undergraduate and post-graduate teaching program covering ionospheric physics, electromagnetism, radio frequency engineering, signal processing and automation relevant to high frequency (HF) systems; sponsorship and support of research in relevant disciplines through internships, undergraduate scholarships, cadetships, PhD projects and research contracts; and a Centre for High Frequency Technologies operated by the University of Adelaide that includes an experimental HF radar facility with processing and control systems similar to those used in JORN.

“It is critically important that Australia maintains its leadership of the technologies that are at the heart of JORN and other strategic defence assets,” BAE Systems CTO Brad Yelland said in a statement. “The partnership will focus on rapidly developing cutting edge technology to meet the future defence needs of the country to ensure Australia maintains superior situational awareness to keep our borders secure.

“In doing so, JORN will provide a catalyst for economic growth and will create a pipeline of talent that will be able to lead the continued evolution of critically important defence technologies well into the future,” he added.

Professor Michael Webb, Director of Defence, Cyber and Space at the University of Adelaide, added, “Our partnership with (DST) in ionospheric physics and radar systems research will deliver the insights necessary to enable BAE Systems and Defence to maximise the performance achievable through the JORN Phase 6 upgrade project.”