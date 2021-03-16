BAE Systems gets future Nulka contract

(BAE SYSTEMS)

BAE Systems Australia has been awarded a $150 million contract for the Nulka maritime missile decoy system.

The five-year contract will see the development, procurement, and sustainment of Nulka brought together into a single contract construct for the ADF and for the US, Canada, and the UK. The rocket powered system which flies away from a ship to lure incoming anti-ship missiles is in use on 140 vessels with those four nations, including the RAN’s Canberra class LHDs, Anzac class frigates, and Hobart class destroyers.

“The new contract will ensure that the next generation of Royal Australian Navy warships have the most effective anti-ship missile defence and that we continue to keep Australian and allied nations’ servicemen and women safe, both here and abroad,” BAE Systems Australia Managing Director Defence Delivery Andrew Gresham said in a company release.

“This contract will enable Australia to secure and strengthen its position as the world leader in the evolution of technologies at the heart of Nulka,” he added. “As a long-term partner of the Commonwealth in this program, the new contract underpins our shared aspirations for the future development of this sovereign capability.”

In a separate release, Defence Industry Minister Melissa Price said, “Nulka is undoubtedly one of Australia’s most significant Defence exports. This contract will see the next generation of Nulka capability fitted to the Royal Australian Navy’s new platforms, such as the Hunter class frigates.

“The Nulka program provides warships with a highly effective, all-weather defence against anti-ship missiles, utilising cutting-edge hovering rocket, autonomous system and electronic technologies,” she added.