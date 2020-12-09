Home ADF news BAE Systems to build LRASM seekers
BAE Systems to build LRASM seekers

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin
(BAE SYSTEMS)

BAE Systems has been awarded a contract by Lockheed Martin to build seekers for the AGM-158C long range anti-ship missile (LRASM).

The contract will see BAE build the long-range infrared and electro-optical (EO/IR) sensor that allows the LRASM to find specific target vessels in amongst other military and commercial vessels, and covers the transition of LRASM development to low-rate production.

“Our warfighters need resilient, long-range precision strike capabilities to compete with modern adversaries,” Bruce Konigsberg, Radio Frequency Sensors product area director at BAE Systems said in a statement. “We’re proud to partner with Lockheed Martin in delivering this distinct competitive advantage to U.S. warfighters.”

The 400km+ range LRASM will replace the AGM-84 Harpoon in US Navy and Royal Australian Air Force service. To date, the missile has been integrated with the USAF B-1B bomber, and the US Navy F/A-18E/F Super Hornet.

