Bisalloy steel certified by German Govt for Rheinmetall vehicles

The first of 211 Rheinmetall Boxer 8×8 CRVs for the Australian Army. (RHEINMETALL)

Australia’s Bisalloy Steel Group has been certified by the German Government as being suitable to provide high quality steel plating for armoured vehicles manufactured by Rheinmetall.

The certification of its initial O-grade armour comes after two years of research, development and testing of its armour steel products conducted in collaboration with Rheinmetall Defence Australia.

The O-grade armour has been assessed by the German Government testing authority (BAAINBw) as being suitable for integration with the Boxer 8×8 combat reconnaissance vehicle being acquired by the Australian Army for its LAND 400 Phase 2 requirement, and for export customers. A stronger Z-grade armour is also in development for the Boxer, and final testing of this grade is scheduled for July in Germany.

“Bisalloy is proud to have achieved this critical milestone after significant investment in research, development and testing of armour steel alongside our partners Bluescope Steel and Rheinmetall,” Bisalloy Steel Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Greg Albert said in a statement. “Our work with Rheinmetall will ensure Bisalloy’s capabilities have created the best possible protection for the Australian soldier but also significant export opportunities for Australia.”

The certification of the steel for the Boxer not only bolster’s Rheinmetall’s Australian Industry Capability (AIC) credentials for LDN 400 Phase 2, but also enhances Bisalloy’s reputation as a world-class manufacturer of steel armour and the possibility of being integrated with other armoured vehicles.

“Meeting this quality threshold ensures supply to the LAND 400 Phase 2 vehicles and qualifies Bisalloy to work globally with Rheinmetall on future projects, including LAND 400 Phase 3 and other offshore defence programs,” Rheinmetall Defence Australia Managing Director Gary Stewart said.