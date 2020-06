A screen grab from the video of the Block III’s first takeoff. (BOEING)

Boeing has released a one-minute video on LinkedIn of the first flight of an F/A-18F Super Hornet Block III from its St Louis facility. The flight follows the rollout of the first jet in May.

The aircraft is the first of two test airframes for the US Navy which has ordered 78 Block III jets. Kuwait has also ordered Block III Super Hornets, the first of which is due to roll out in early 2021.