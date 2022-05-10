Blue Ocean consolidates for autonomous underwater systems future

(BLUE OCEAN)

West Australian-based Blue Ocean Marine Tech Systems started out working with big Australian resource companies, and now sees a growing future for its autonomous underwater systems in the defence sector.

The company is rebranding as it grows and reaches out to potential global partners. Group Managing Director Mike Deeks said the decision to combine Blue Ocean Monitoring and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Marine Tech Systems in Australia and Marine Tech Systems in the UK followed an extraordinary period of growth.

“By bringing our technology and services under one banner we can offer seamless services to energy, research and defence customers alike – and position our company for even faster growth,” he said in a release.

Deeks – a former Commodore in the Royal Australian Navy – said the rebranding came as the Australian Government launched an ambitious growth path for autonomous underwater systems (AUS), now a priority area under the Defence sovereign industrial capability program announced in August 2021.

“We see defence applications of our technology as a significant part of our future growth,” he said. “Since 2017 we have had strong engagements with the Royal Navy and the Royal Australian Navy. In the past year we have completed multi-glider, multi-week deployments to gather hydrographic and oceanographic data to meet naval requirements.”

Blue Ocean was formed in Perth in 2014 in response to the growing need of offshore industries for cost-effective and timely marine data.

The company proved its ability and potential to deliver new ways of deploying its AUV-based technology and data by establishing two key joint ventures – Blue Ocean Seismic Services with Woodside Energy and BP in 2019, and Blue Ocean Marine Services with Vertech Group in 2020.