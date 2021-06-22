Boeing Defence Aust gains Singapore Chinook support work

(BOEING)

Boeing defence Australia has been awarded a contract by the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) to conduct maintenance work on Singapore’s CH-47F Chinooks based at Oakey in Queensland.

The first new RSAF CH-47F arrived at Oakey in May, and the arrival coincided with the presentation to Boeing of an Interim Approved Maintenance Organisation certificate which authorises the company to conduct maintenance and logistics support services on the aircraft.

The arrangement adds to Boeing’s existing support arrangement for the Australian Army’s 10 CH-47Fs based at Townsville.

“This key milestone marks the first time BDA has had the opportunity to support this valuable customer,” Boeing Defence Australia’s director of Sustainment Operations, Amy List said in a statement. “Our rotary wing sustainment teams at Oakey and Townsville have established themselves as highly trusted and capable sustainment providers for the Australian Army’s Kiowas, Black Hawks, and Chinooks over the past 20 years.

“This inaugural RSAF sustainment support contract is a strong endorsement of their capabilities and highlights the regional significance of the services capabilities we’ve developed in Australia and our commitment to meeting our customers’ present and future needs.”