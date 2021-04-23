Boeing Defence Aust & Northrop Grumman Aust team for JP9347

Boeing’s Dale McDowall and Northrop Grumman’s Andrew Pryor sign the teaming agreement. (BOEING DEFENCE AUSTRALIA & NORTHROP GRUMMAN AUSTRALIA)

Boeing Defence Australia (BDA) and Northrop Grumman Australia have announced they will partner to develop a solution for the Joint Interface Control System for Project JP9347 Joint Data Network Program.

Commonly called ‘Multi-TADL’, the project will utilise the Joint Interface Control system to integrate data from secure networks to create a single operational view for improved situational awareness.

The team says its solution will integrate proven products from both companies to create a sovereign Australian system that will evolve to meet the ever-increasing data and coordination needs of the Australian Defence Force.

“The team offers operationally proven, mission capable communication and Tactical Data Link products,” Boeing Defense, Space and Security’s director of Global Sales & Marketing for Australia and New Zealand, Dale McDowall said in a joint release. “Combined with extensive in-country systems design and development experience to deliver the foundation for a resilient and sovereign-controlled JDN”.

For 60 years, Northrop Grumman has been a leader in the design, development and delivery of end-to-end communications and advanced networking capabilities for U.S. and allied military forces. Northrop Grumman Australia is building on the company’s proven track record of success by delivering Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control offerings and leading sovereign communications and network management technologies.

Northrop Grumman Australia’s director of business development, Andrew Pryor added, “This partnership brings to bear the best of companies’ technology, talent and expertise in network communications and gateway systems to ensure the ADF maintains the required strategic advantage in an age of data-driven warfare. We stand ready to meet the JP9347 mission needs of the ADF today and in the future.”

The team says it plans to grow Australian industry capability through technology transfer while providing reach back to global resources to help Australia remain at the cutting edge of data link developments.