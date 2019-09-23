Boeing Defence Australia MD Darren Edwards passes away

Darren Edwards, Vice President and Managing Director of Boeing Defence Australia. (DEFENCE)

BY JORDAN CHONG

Boeing Defence Australia has advised that vice president and managing director Darren Edwards passed away on the weekend. He was 51.

The company confirmed the sad news in a statement on Monday. The statement said Edwards died on Sunday, September 22 2019, with the cause of death yet to be determined.

Boeing Defense, Space and Security chief executive Leanne Caret said Edwards was a talented leader who had helped transform Boeing’s defence business in Australia.

“He was a respected and trusted colleague and mentor to countless people inside and outside the company,” Caret said. “The global Boeing team mourns the loss of Darren, a smart, warm and funny individual who is best remembered as a husband and father, a veteran, and a friend.”

A former Australian Army officer, Edwards started his career at Boeing in 2000 and had various roles covering human resources, supply chain management and operations in Australia and the US.

He was Boeing Defence Australia chief operating officer from 2011 until 2015, when he joined Salentis as general manager for Australia and New Zealand.

In 2017, Edwards rejoined Boeing as vice president and managing director of Boeing Defence Australia, based in Brisbane. He was a member of the Boeing Australia Holdings board and part of Boeing Australia’s leadership team under Boeing Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific President Maureen Dougherty.

Boeing Global Services chief executive Stan Deal said, “The career of integrity and honour that Darren forged from his beginnings in the Australian Army straight through his time at Boeing demonstrated his unwavering commitment to those in uniform and ensuring that they have what they need to protect and defend Australia and its allies.”

Boeing said Scott Carpendale would serve as acting vice president and managing director of Boeing Defence Australia.

ADBR extends our condolences and very best wishes to Darren’s family, and to the management and staff of Boeing Defence Australia.