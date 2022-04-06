Boeing demonstrates anti-jam SATCOM Capability

(BOEING)

Boeing has announced it has successfully demonstrated an ability to provide ground-based anti-jam satellite communications capabilities through a rapid prototyping program.

The company says that, by integrating its Protected Tactical Enterprise Service (PTES) software to user terminals, by using ground-based Protected Tactical Waveform (PTW) processing it was able to demonstrate and ability to provide secure operations and tactical communications coverage from Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS) satellites without modifying the satellites.

Australia funded one of the USAF’s constellation of WGS satellites in exchange for access to the constellation, while Boeing has based its proposed Project JP9102 sovereign SATCOM solution for the ADF upon the new WGS II+ system it is developing for the USAF.

“The Space Force and our industry partners are employing continuous integration, rapid prototyping and agile development across the PTES program to ensure successful deployment of this critical capability, at mission relevant-speed,” the US Space Force’s Space Systems Command Tactical SATCOM division chief, Charlotte Gerhart said in a release.

“A great deal of coordination and real-time collaboration is required for industry teammates to achieve a successful integration event like this one,” she added. “To fulfill our vision of digital dominance, the Space Force is building on these types of accomplishments to continue developing the most advanced mission-enabling technology to counter the threat.”

Boeing’s vice president of Government Satellite Systems, Troy Dawson added, “This incremental system demonstration provides valuable feedback from Space Force operators and other members of the user community, reducing development and integration risk, while ensuring system capabilities are adaptable to change.

“We’re committed to the Space Force’s mission to rapidly develop and deploy technology at operationally-relevant speed,” he added. “Our PTES program demonstrates how stakeholder collaboration and agile development enable continued advancements to meet the evolving threats on the battlefield.”