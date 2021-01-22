Boeing inducts 112 summer interns

(BOEING)

Boeing Defence Australia says it has inducted a record number of interns into the company for its 2020-2021 summer internship program.

The 112 interns – comprising 70 returning and 42 new students – will complete a 12-week paid program with the company, giving them invaluable, hands-on work experience across multiple domains including engineering, finance, and supply chain management.

“Our 2020-2021 Summer Internship Program is building the pipeline of future Boeing leaders,” BDA vice president and managing director Scott Carpendale said in a statement. “Our interns are full of passion and bright ideas. At Boeing, they’ll learn first-hand what it’s like working for the world’s largest aerospace company.”

Twenty year old Ellie Tunstall, a second year mechanical and aerospace engineering student at University of Queensland (UQ) added, “I’d love to work as an aerospace engineer at Boeing because of the company’s innovative approach to aviation and its ability to push boundaries. I love everything about the aviation industry and seeing all the work Boeing does has been really interesting and inspiring. I’d love to be a part of it and help shape the future of aviation.”

The company says it had more than 2,500 applications for the internship positions.