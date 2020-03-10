Home ADF news Boeing retains RAAF Super Hornet and Growler sustainment
ADF newsAIRBusinessHeadlinesIndustry NewsProject newsSustainment News

Boeing retains RAAF Super Hornet and Growler sustainment

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin
(DEFENCE)

Boeing Defence Australia has been granted a four year extension to its contract to provide maintenance services for the RAAF’s fleet of 24 F/A-18F Super Hornets and 11 EA-18G Growlers.

Located at RAAF Amberley near Brisbane, the Air Combat and Electronic Attack Sustainment (ACEAS) contract extension is valued at $280 million and supports 230 Boeing and subcontractor staff.

“The contract…provides a highly-experienced maintenance, engineering, supply, project management, and weapon system integrator workforce to Defence,” Minister for Defence Industry, Melissa Price said in a statement.

“This partnership continues to recognise Boeing’s commitment and performance in supporting these Air Force capabilities. Australian industry workforce is vital to the ongoing sustainment and regular upgrades critical to the Super Hornet and Growler capabilities.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

First French Suffren class submarine launched

July 18, 2019

Supashock developing suspension for Rheinmetall APCs

March 13, 2018

Northrop Grumman delivers first operational Triton to US...

November 13, 2017

First RAF F-35Bs arrive in UK – UPDATE

June 7, 2018

Elbit unveils certified Hermes 900 UAS

July 21, 2018

RAAF marks 5,000 hours of King Air 350...

February 7, 2017

JSF program records 500th delivery

March 10, 2020

Navantia cuts steel for first replenishment ship

June 20, 2017

Martin-Baker agrees to maintain PC-21 ejection seats

June 26, 2017

Air Force highlights Jericho initiatives at Avalon

March 2, 2017