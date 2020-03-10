Boeing retains RAAF Super Hornet and Growler sustainment

(DEFENCE)

Boeing Defence Australia has been granted a four year extension to its contract to provide maintenance services for the RAAF’s fleet of 24 F/A-18F Super Hornets and 11 EA-18G Growlers.

Located at RAAF Amberley near Brisbane, the Air Combat and Electronic Attack Sustainment (ACEAS) contract extension is valued at $280 million and supports 230 Boeing and subcontractor staff.

“The contract…provides a highly-experienced maintenance, engineering, supply, project management, and weapon system integrator workforce to Defence,” Minister for Defence Industry, Melissa Price said in a statement.

“This partnership continues to recognise Boeing’s commitment and performance in supporting these Air Force capabilities. Australian industry workforce is vital to the ongoing sustainment and regular upgrades critical to the Super Hornet and Growler capabilities.”