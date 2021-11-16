CAE and Cobham team for AIR 5428 Phase 3 AMTS

(ADF)

CAE Australia and Cobham Aviation Services have signed a teaming agreement to establish Team AUStringer to bid for the ADF’s Project AIR 5428 Phase 3 Aviation Mission Training System (AMTS) requirement.

A joint release says the teaming will combine best-in-class training, leading-edge training technology, and proven operational expertise to present a proposal for a sovereign, transformative, and enduring mission training system.

An RFI for the AMTS was released in September 2020. The new system will replace the current system used by the School of Air Warfare at East Sale in Victoria, and will train the RAAF’s mission aviators, including electronic warfare officers (EWO), maritime patrol and response officers, air battle managers, air traffic controllers, and other mission specialists.

The RFI said it was initially seeking to understand capability options, technologies, and additional considerations related to the AMTS in order to assist the Commonwealth to develop its requirements for the project. It will provide an opportunity for Industry to interact with Defence, to express an interest in future participation, to allow for capability demonstrations, and to describe considerations for defence to take into account.

“We look forward to leading Team AUStringer and leveraging our collective experience to develop a modern, integrated mission training system that leverages the latest digital technologies to optimize the blend of live and synthetic training capabilities to produce RAAF mission aviators,” Managing Director, Indo-Pacific, CAE Australia Pty Ltd Matthew Sibree said in a release.

“As the world’s leading platform agnostic simulation and training pure play company, CAE is ideally suited to lead this pursuit by leveraging our training systems integration capabilities and the significant investments made in our digitally immersive training technologies capable of producing high-quality mission-ready aviators more efficiently and effectively.”

CEO, Cobham Aviation Services, John Boag said, “Cobham, as the largest employer of mission aircrew in Australia outside the Australian Defence Force, is well positioned to provide deep airborne operational capability and mission expertise as part of Team AUStringer.

“Cobham has more than 25-years experience in delivering aviation services to the Australian government,” he added. “We recruit, train, and deploy our own mission aviators to conduct a range of special operations in complex environments. We are thrilled to be teaming with CAE Australia to build Australia’s sovereign industry capability.”