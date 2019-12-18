Home Headlines China commissions second aircraft carrier
China commissions second aircraft carrier

by Andrew McLaughlin
CV-17 Shandong was commissioned on December 17. (CHINESE STATE MEDIA)

China’s Peoples Liberation Army Navy (PLA-N) formally commissioned its second aircraft carrier on December 17 at a ceremony in Sanya.

Named Shandong and flying the CV-17 pennant number, the vessel is the first to be built from the keel up in China, but is based on China’s first carrier, the CV-16 Liaoning which entered service in 2014.

Liaoning was extensively rebuilt from the unfinished hulk of the Soviet-era carrier Varyag which was originally acquired from Ukraine in 1995 to supposedly serve as a floating casino in China.

Varyag was originally to have been a sister ship to Russia’s Admiral Kusnetsov which has suffered from poor reliability and a reported botched overhaul in recent years, including most recently a fatal onboard fire on December 12.

Shandong will reportedly be equipped with about 15 J-15B Flying Shark (based on the Sukhoi Su-33) fighters and its J-15D electronic warfare derivative, Z-8, Z-9 and Ka-32 helicopters, and possibly unmanned systems.

Its commissioning ceremony at the Hainan port of Sanya suggests it will be based in the PLA-N’s south seas fleet which covers the contested South China Sea region and its approaches.

Chinese leader Xi Xinping inspects the ship’s crew at the commissioning ceremony in Sanya. (CHINESE STATE MEDIA)
