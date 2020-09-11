Home Allies News China & India accuse each other of firing warning shots at border
Allies NewsHeadlinesJOINTLANDRegional News

China & India accuse each other of firing warning shots at border

by Mike Yeo
written by Mike Yeo
Indian President Modi visits Indian troops in the Ladakh region in June. (INDIAN MoD)

Indo-Pacific news

The border stand-off between China and India heated up again in early September, with the nuclear powers accusing each other of firing warning shots.

Following tensions between border troops which culminated in hand-to-hand combat in June, the latest incident came to light on Monday September 7 when the Western Theater Command of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) accused Indian troops of crossing the line of control separating the two sides, and firing warning shots at a PLA patrol that approached them to investigate.

India rejected the accusations, saying on September 8 that its troops neither crossed the line of control nor fired warning shots, and that it was PLA troops which attempted to approach its forward positions and then fired shots into the air when “dissuaded” from doing so by Indian soldiers.

If either account is true it would represent the first time in 45 years that shots have been fired at the border between the two sides, who fought a brief border war in 1962.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

Defence to issue RFP for recruiting services

August 17, 2020

RAF goes live with MBDA Meteor

December 13, 2018

Boeing retains RAAF Super Hornet and Growler sustainment

March 10, 2020

EOS opens new production facility in Canberra

February 1, 2018

UNSW Canberra building three miniature satellites for Australian...

September 29, 2017

Austal delivers first Cape class patrol boat for...

April 24, 2017

BAE wins USMC amphibious combat vehicle competition

June 22, 2018

Schiebel establishes Australian base

August 31, 2018

DST conducts unmanned underwater glider trials

June 18, 2018

Rheinmetall teams with BAE for UK land systems...

January 22, 2019