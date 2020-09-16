Home AIR China steps up space program
AIRAUTONOMOUS/UNMANNEDHeadlinesRegional NewsSPACE

China steps up space program

by Mike Yeo
written by Mike Yeo

Indo-Pacific news

Concept art of China’s re-usable spacecraft.

China has launched and recovered an unmanned reusable spacecraft for the first time, marking another milestone in its space program.

The experimental spacecraft was launched by rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northern China on September 4, and it successfully entered low-earth orbit before returning to earth two days later.

The exact purpose of the mission remains unclear, but China’s state-controlled media said the mission, “will test reusable technologies during its flight, providing technological support for the peaceful use of space.” Observers have likened the craft to the US’s secretive Boeing X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle (OTV), although China has released no photos or videos of the vehicle.

The flight comes as China conducted its second seaborne space launch, with a Long March 11 rocket delivering nine commercial remote sensing satellites belonging to the Jilin-1 03 family into a 535 kilometre Sun-synchronous orbit.

The Boeing X-37B OTV. (USAF)
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

ADF trials medical data system from Ocean Software

July 20, 2017

Full-scale European MALE RPA concept unveiled

May 1, 2018

Karem unveils FARA proposal

December 4, 2019

New Zealand releases Defence Capability Plan 2019

June 12, 2019

F-35 acts as an “elevated sensor” for Aegis

September 14, 2016

Japan cleared to buy Aegis Ashore BMD system

February 1, 2019

HMAS Canberra to participate in Exercise Talisman Sabre

June 27, 2017

Raytheon GaN 360-degree AESA radar for German Patriot...

April 26, 2018

Wasp AE selected for first tranche of ADF’s...

June 1, 2017

Defence Minister reviews HATS progress at Nowra

March 18, 2017