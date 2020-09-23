Home AIR China to take more Russian helicopters?
AIRHeadlinesIndustry NewsJOINTLANDProject newsRegional News

China to take more Russian helicopters?

by Mike Yeo
written by Mike Yeo

Indo-Pacific News

(CHINESE TELEVISION)

A Chinese television station doing a news piece on the Ulan-Ude helicopter factory in Russia has shown a low-visibility grey Mi-171Sh combat assault helicopter in People’s Liberation Army markings, revealing a hitherto unknown order from China for the sub-type of the ubiquitous transport helicopter known in Western circles as the ‘Hip’.

The Mi-171Sh will join earlier versions of the Mi-17 family already in service with the PLA Army Aviation, Air Force, and People’s Armed Police (PAP) since 1991. These include the Mi-17, Mi-171, Mi-171V-5/-7 and Mi-171E variants. China is known to have ordered 165 Mi-171Es between 2006 and 2014.

With China also having introduced the Changhe Z-18 heavy – a development of the Aerospatiale Super Frelon – and the Harbin Z-20 medium – what appears to be a reverse-engineered S-70 Black Hawk – helicopters for PLA Army Aviation units, the renewed order for the Mi-171 suggests China plans to increase its air assault capabilities at a faster rate than local production can keep up with.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

IFRS calls for submissions for The Regionalist

February 5, 2018

Warren McDonald next RAAF deputy chief

March 31, 2015

Canadian Hornet upgrade package approved

June 18, 2020

PACIFIC 2019 – Navy releases new strategy for...

October 8, 2019

BUDGET 2017 – Upgrades for AWD, P-8 amongst...

May 10, 2017

Raytheon announces submarine industry incubator for Adelaide to...

May 30, 2016

Defence trials Hawkei with remote weapon stations

September 18, 2018

USAF to transfer EC-130H Compass Call II EW...

September 20, 2018

BAE Systems marks 250,000 flying hours for ADF...

July 12, 2016

HMAS Sydney V commissioned into RAN

May 19, 2020