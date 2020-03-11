Home Business Christine Zeitz resigns as Chief Executive Leidos Australia
by Australian Defence Business Review
Christine Zeitz will leave her role as Chief Executive Leidos Australia on March 13. (LEIDOS)

Christine Zeitz has resigned from her role as Chief Executive of Leidos Australia, effective March 13.

“After four and a half years leading Leidos Australia Christine has decided that it’s time for her to pass the baton on and leave the business,” a company statement reads. “The time is right for her as the business is on solid grounds, performing well and has a strong Australian leadership team. She is ready for her next challenge.

“She has established the Leidos brand in Australia and doubled the size of the business. She leaves a team of people highly capable to continue the Leidos mission of making the world safer, healthier and more efficient.”

Ms Zeitz will be replaced in an interim capacity by Director of IT Projects and Intelligence, Paul Chase.

Acting Leidos Australia Chief Executive, Paul Chase. (LEIDOS)
