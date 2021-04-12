Cirrus extends RAN TACEW support contract

(ADF)

Sydney based Cirrus Real Time Processing Systems has announced it has received a new support contract from the Commonwealth to extend its Tactical Electronic Warfare (TACEW) system engineering services agreement with the Royal Australian Navy at HMAS Stirling.

“The Cirrus TACEW is a world leading EW training system which has been in operational use at HMAS Watson since 2019,” Cirrus Managing Director, Peter Freed said in a release. “Cirrus is pleased not only to have completed delivery of an additional TACEW system to HMAS Stirling, but also to have been further contracted to support the RAN at HMAS Stirling in addition to HMAS Watson.”

Under the 2019 contract, HMAS Stirling has received TACEW 12 workstations, while the School of Maritime Warfare at HMAS Watson has 62 workstations installed.