Cirrus secures more RAN TACEW work

Cirrus Real Time Processing Systems has announced it has secured two new contracts with Defence for the Royal Australian Navy’s Tactical Electronic Warfare (TACEW) system.

The first contract comes from the exercising by the Commonwealth of an option to extend the existing TACEW support contract through to June 2025.

The second involves the further extension of the functionality of TACEW to cover additional EW equipment types at a simulation fidelity level sufficient to enable Equipment Application Courses (EAC) to be conducted on TACEW, thereby centralising all EAC training onto the TACEW system.

It also expands the scale of the TACEW system at Training Authority Maritime Warfare (TAMW) at HMAS Watson in Sydney, the modification of hardware to suit the new training facility being constructed at Watson, and the supply of an additional TACEW system to Training Authority – Submarines at HMAS Stirling in WA.

“Cirrus is very pleased with the award of these contracts which continues the development of the TACEW system and broadens its use by Defence, Cirrus’ Managing Director, Peter Freed said in a release. “TACEW serves as a great example of how Australian owned industry is capable of generating world-leading electronic warfare and simulation technology for mission systems training in support of the ADF.”