Clearbox joins Lockheed Martin Aust sovereign SATCOM team

by Andrew McLaughlin
(LOCKHEED MARTIN)

Lockheed Martin Australia has announced that Clearbox Systems has teamed with it for its Project JP9102 sovereign satellite communication (SATCOM) proposal.

The company says Clearbox’s Foresight ESM software has also been used to demonstrate the agility of LMA’s SATCOM control segment, which serves as the crucial link between the satellites and ground stations in Defence’s future sovereign satcom system.

It says Foresight ESM is a sovereign Electromagnetic Spectrum Management (ESM) application developed from Clearbox’s collaborative research and development agreement with Australia’s Defence Science and Technology Group (DSTG), and is key to Defence satellite communications.

“We’re very proud of this milestone”, Lockheed Martin Australia’s Space Regional Director, David Ball said in a release. “This integration project is a core element of our approach for JP9102; working hand in glove with Australian industry, mitigating risk, ensuring seamless delivery of world-class, sovereign satcom solutions on a timeframe that allows Defence to meet the growing pressures in Australia’s strategic environment.”  

In July 2021 Clearbox also announced it was joining Airbus’s Team Maier proposal for JP9102.

