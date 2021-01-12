Home ADF news Collins sub sonar upgrades announced
ADF newsCYBER & EWHeadlinesIndustry NewsPolicy newsProject newsRegional NewsSEASustainment News

Collins sub sonar upgrades announced

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin
(ADF)

The ADF has announced that its fleet of six Collins class submarines will receive a comprehensive upgrade to their sonar systems.

A December 29 ministerial release says two contracts totalling $23.7 million have been awarded to Thales Australia for the design and development of a new mine and obstacle avoidance system and a high frequency intercept array for the six boats.

“Our six Collins Class submarines are a highly capable and regionally superior capability that are only halfway through their operational life,” Defence Minister Senator Linda Reynolds said in the release. “To ensure this capability maintains its edge, we are upgrading and improving its systems including through sonar upgrades.

The Mine and Obstacle Avoidance System is designed to acoustically detect threats and obstacles, including mines, whereas the High Frequency Intercept Array is a passive acoustic sensor that detects high frequency noises and active sonar transmissions.

“With more than 20 years of investment in Australia by Thales and Defence, these upgrades will complement broader improvements to the sonar capability of the Collins Class, ensuring the regional superiority of the fleet into the future,” Senator Reynolds added.

The work will primarily be performed by Thales at its Rydalmere facility in Sydney, and it is forecast 80 per cent of the work will be performed by Australian industry.

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin

Related Articles

Lockheed Martin to market Rafael SPICE precision weapon...

August 2, 2018

MBDA partners with Ferra for LAND 400

September 22, 2017

Penten opens new Canberra office

June 11, 2020

Frequentis sees opportunities in Australia

February 28, 2017

Four more A330 MRTTs for France & NATO

October 1, 2020

Submarine Institute defends Future Sub program

October 2, 2017

ASC signs steel contract with BlueScope

June 9, 2020

Lockheed Martin & Cobham team on NGJ Low-Band

April 12, 2018

Boeing rolls out first Block III Super Hornet

May 13, 2020

Price premium currently “too high” for a continuous...

April 1, 2015