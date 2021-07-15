Home ADF news Commonwealth releases sovereign guided weapons RFI
ADF newsAIRHeadlinesIndustry NewsJOINTLANDPolicy newsProject newsSEA

Commonwealth releases sovereign guided weapons RFI

by ADBR
written by ADBR
(ADF)

The Commonwealth has released a Request for Information to industry and academic institutions for its plan to develop an Australian sovereign guided-weapons and explosive ordnance design and manufacturing capability.

The RFI follow’s the government’s March announcement of its plan to build a sovereign enterprise in an effort to increase jobs in the sector, and to reduce Australia’s reliance on weapons sourced from overseas. The RFI is seeking input regarding capacity and interest in participating in the enterprise, and on the potential roles that organisations could play to deliver the enterprise.

A departmental release says, “Building the Enterprise is a complex undertaking and Defence will work closely with Australian industry, including small and medium business, and academia in its design and development to deliver the required sovereign guided weapons capability.

“The Enterprise will provide the enabling ecosystem to support Defence’s inventory of guided weapons and explosive ordnance, and comprises multiple capability elements including manufacturing, research and development, education and training, test and evaluation, maintenance and repair, storage and distribution, and disposal. Balanced investment in each of the Enterprise capability elements is essential to create a sustainable and enduring enterprise.”

The RFI is available on AusTender, and interested parties can register for an information session at GWEO.industry@defence.gov.au.

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin

Related Articles

MBDA introduces navalised MMP

October 29, 2018

Rohde & Schwarz to demonstrate counter-drone tech in...

November 15, 2019

Hanwha and EOS team for LAND 400 Phase...

March 8, 2019

RAAF KC-30 cleared to refuel F-22

November 5, 2018

Saab announces next gen RBS15 anti-ship missile

August 2, 2018

Rheinmetall Lynx lines up for Land 400 Phase...

September 26, 2018

Defence and Naval Group agree Australian workshare on...

March 23, 2021

Northrop Grumman and General Atomics reveal proposed Reaper...

September 17, 2020

Lockheed Martin receives IRST21 contract

November 27, 2018

Third RAAF F-35 progresses along assembly line

July 20, 2017