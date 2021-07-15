Commonwealth releases sovereign guided weapons RFI

(ADF)

The Commonwealth has released a Request for Information to industry and academic institutions for its plan to develop an Australian sovereign guided-weapons and explosive ordnance design and manufacturing capability.

The RFI follow’s the government’s March announcement of its plan to build a sovereign enterprise in an effort to increase jobs in the sector, and to reduce Australia’s reliance on weapons sourced from overseas. The RFI is seeking input regarding capacity and interest in participating in the enterprise, and on the potential roles that organisations could play to deliver the enterprise.

A departmental release says, “Building the Enterprise is a complex undertaking and Defence will work closely with Australian industry, including small and medium business, and academia in its design and development to deliver the required sovereign guided weapons capability.

“The Enterprise will provide the enabling ecosystem to support Defence’s inventory of guided weapons and explosive ordnance, and comprises multiple capability elements including manufacturing, research and development, education and training, test and evaluation, maintenance and repair, storage and distribution, and disposal. Balanced investment in each of the Enterprise capability elements is essential to create a sustainable and enduring enterprise.”

The RFI is available on AusTender, and interested parties can register for an information session at GWEO.industry@defence.gov.au.