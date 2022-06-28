Continuity the goal for new ADF service chiefs

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, Richard Marles has announced who will be the next chiefs of the Australian Defence Force and its three services.

At the request of the new government, GEN Angus Campbell has agreed to extend his tenure as Chief of Defence Force (CDF) for an additional two years, while Vice Chief of Defence Force VADM David Johnston and Chief of Joint Operations LTGEN Greg Bilton’s tenures will also be extended by two years until mid-2024.

GEN Angus Campbell. (ADF)

VADM David Johnston. (ADF)

LTGEN Greg Bilton. (ADF)

“The Albanese Government is putting a premium on continuity,” Mr Marles said in a release. “This applies to strategic advice and the timely and effective delivery of key procurements including through the AUKUS framework.

“The Government has asked for the additional service of Generals Campbell and Bilton and Admiral Johnston fully aware of the burden this places upon each of them,” he added.

The new Chief of Air Force will be AVM Robert Chipman AM CSC who will be promoted to AIRMSHL and will succeed AIRMSHL Mel Hupfeld. Air Vice-Marshal Chipman joined the Air Force in 1989 and, after qualifying as an aeronautical engineer, had a long career as an F/A-18 Hornet fighter pilot. He is currently the Head of Military Strategic Commitments.

AVM Robert Chipman. (ADF)

The new Chief of Army will be MAJGEN Simon Stuart AO DSC who will be promoted to LTGEN and will succeed LTGEN Rick Burr. MAJGEN Stuart joined the Army as a recruit in 1987 and served as a signalman before commissioning as an officer in 1989. MAJGEN Stuart has had a diverse career as an infantryman and significant command experience, and is currently serving as Head of Land Capability.

MAJGEN Simon Stuart. (ADF)

The new Chief of Navy will be RADM Mark Hammond AM who will be promoted to VADM and will succeed VADM Mike Noonan. RADM Hammond joined the Navy in 1986 to become an electronics technician, and commissioned as an officer in 1988. He has had an extensive career as a submariner, and is the current Australian Fleet Commander.

RADM Mark Hammond. (ADF)

“The Government extends its deepest gratitude and thanks to the outgoing Chief of Navy, Vice Admiral Michael Noonan AO RAN, Chief of Army Lieutenant General Rick Burr AO DSC MVO and Chief of Air Force Air Marshal Mel Hupfeld AO DSC,” the statement reads. “These officers have served our nation with great distinction during a period of significant cultural change and modernisation of military capabilities.”