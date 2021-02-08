Home ADF news Contract awarded for JCREW I1B1 sets for Australia
Contract awarded for JCREW I1B1 sets for Australia

by Andrew McLaughlin
A US Navy JCREW dismounted CIED system. (US NAVY)

The US Navy has awarded Northrop Grumman a US$329.9m (A$430m) contract for the production of Joint Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare Increment One Block One (JCREW I1B1) dismounted EW systems.

The contract follows a November 2019 approval by the US State Department of the possible foreign military sale of 850 vehicle-mounted and dismounted JCREW I1B1 systems for Australia. The systems are being acquired under the Australian Army’s Project LAND 154 Phase 4 Joint Counter Improvised Explosive Device Capability (CIED) requirement.

Counter-radio electronic warfare systems protect vehicles and dismounted troops from radio-controlled improvised explosive devices (RCIED). Rather than carry multiple systems to counter various frequencies and radio types, Northrop Grumman’s JCREW is an open architecture system that provides protection from multiple RCIED threats.

Delivery of the Australian systems is due to be completed by 2022.

