Cubic Defence Australia awarded Army combat training contract

(ADF)

Cubic Defence Australia has announced that it has been awarded an up to 14-year $319 million contract to continue its support of the Australian Army’s Combat Training Centre Live Instrumentation Simulation, Range Instrumentation, and Information System (CTC-LIS).

A company release says the CTC enables combat teams to enhance their competitive advantage by empowering them to reach their potential; and the CTC-LIS provides the technology basis to achieve this mission. Cubic has supported the CTC-LIS since 2006, and the deployable system is regularly deployed to training events in urban and remote areas.

“The CTC-LIS was originally designed and delivered by our Cubic team in New Zealand and, since that time the system has continually evolved,” Cubic Defence Australia’s director of operations Oceania, Miles Macdonald said in the release.

“Today, the CTC-LIS is almost entirely sovereign Australian capability,” he added. “Our Australian Industry Team supporting the CTC-LIS is at the forefront of Live Training capability globally, and they are often called upon to provide expertise to support Cubic’s international programs.”

Cubic Defence Australia’s director of strategic development, Mark Horn added, “As the CTC-LIS is based in North Queensland, this contract will support the continued development of systems integration and test capability in Australia, which is a sovereign industrial capability priority, and provides further opportunities to support international programs.”

In a separate statement, Minister for Defence Industry Melissa Price said the contract with Cubic Defence Australia was a major boost for the Queensland and national economy, with almost all of the contract price to be invested in Australian industry.

“This contract is an excellent example of the benefits of our Defence industry partnerships for both the ADF and Australian businesses,” she said. “Close to 100 per cent of the contract price will be invested in Australian industry, including in advanced technology services. This capability has been pivotal in the preparation of our troops for operations and has continued to evolve to include enhanced virtual and synthetic effects to improve exercise realism and tactical decision making.”