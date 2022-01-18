DANGEROUS SHOALS

Along with the status of Taiwan, the South China Sea

dispute remains one of the key geopolitical and security issues of the Indo-Pacific

Mischief Reef.

The six-sided dispute of the islands and features of the South China Sea, which sees China squaring off against Brunei, Malaysia, The Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam over ownership of part or the whole of these potentially resource-rich islands and features.

Of these countries, China has been the most expansive and assertive with its claims. It continues to base its claims on what it says is historical ownership of the waters in the region, drawing a seemingly arbitrary ‘nine-dash line’ as far south as the fringes of Indonesia’s Natuna group in between Brunei and east Malaysia to the east and the Malay peninsula to the west.

It has also been aggressive with these claims, deploying its navy, coast guard, and maritime militia to follow, harass, and threaten vessels from other nations in the South China Sea, obstructing fishing, civilian, and paramilitary vessels in the waters.

More controversially, China has also reclaimed large swathes of land from many of the region’s rocks and features, turning what have been low-tide features, atolls, or small rocks, into heavily fortified bastions with airbases, harbours, weapons, and sensors.

While China is not the only claimant nation doing this, the sheer scale of its construction activities in the Spratly and Paracel groups have dwarfed those of its competitors by several orders of magnitude. Today it occupies 20 islands in the Paracels group and a further seven in the Spratlys, with subsequent large-scale construction on many of these.

And despite a pledge by China’s leader Xi Jinping in 2015 to not militarise the South China Sea islands soon after the news of its reclamation and construction work broke, there is no longer any question about this pledge being broken, with Chinese military ships, aircraft and personnel seen regularly on the island bases, some of these being trumpeted by China’s state media themselves.

Although it has been argued that these bastions will easily be destroyed during a shooting war, they will nonetheless require a not-insignificant amount of ordnance and effort to effectively degrade, given the scale of the military infrastructure that has already been built. This article will look at some of the most significant.

WOODY ISLAND

Woody Island (16°50’00”N 112°20’29”E), which is known as Yongxing Dao in Chinese, was one of the first islands in the Paracels group to be occupied when victorious communist forces landed on it in 1956, seven years after the end of the Chinese civil war.

The island was one of the first in the South China Sea to be built on and reclaimed, with photos showing China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) Air Force fighter jets operating on the island’s airstrip as far back as 1991.

That was also around the time that construction work on the island started, with roads, additional buildings, a small harbour, and a causeway to a nearby islet built. By 2010, the harbour was expanded, and this was followed by additional reclamation and construction on the island. This included substantial upgrades to the airfield, with the runway lengthened to from 2,410m to 2,700m (7,900ft – 8,850ft), and an increase in the number of hangars onsite from four to 20.

A large number of what are believed to be administrative and accommodation buildings sit adjacent to the airfield, along with the digging of underground bunkers at what appears to be a military facility to the north of the base. In early 2016, satellite imagery showed the deployment of mobile HQ-9 long-range surface-to-air missiles (SAM) on a beach next to the facility, although to this day, no effort seems to have been made to construct permanent emplacements for them.

The island was established as the seat of the newly created Sansha (Three Sands) City in 2012, which encompasses the Xisha (Western Sands), Zhongsha (Central Sands) and Nansha (Southern Sands) districts, the first being China’s name for the Paracels group of islands, the second being the Macclesfield Banks, Scarborough Shoals and nearby seamounts and features, and the third being the Spratly islands.

With its location between China’s southern island of Hainan and the Spratlys, Woody Island is today the main forward military base for PLA forces in the South China Sea. Although no military aircraft are permanently based onsite, the airfield has hosted a number of combat aircraft detachments since 2015, including H-6 bombers in 2020.

Fiery Cross Reef has been substantially changed with the addition of an airbase and port. (GOOGLE EARTH)

FIERY CROSS REEF

Fiery Cross Reef (9°32’45”N, 112°53’15”E) is one of three features in the Spratly group that has been transformed beyond all recognition by China’s land reclamation program in the South China Sea. First occupied by China in 1988, ownership of the reef is also disputed Taiwan which claims the features in the South China Sea as the legitimate government of China, and by Vietnam.

The occupation of the reef was ostensibly to build a monitoring and weather station, a decision taken in 1987 but given added urgency following a series of clashes with Vietnamese forces between January and March 1988.

It is the southernmost of the three features to have undergone major reclamation work that began in late 2014 which included the construction of an airfield with a 3,000m (9,844ft) runway, hangars for four large aircraft, and a sizeable harbour in its lagoon.

The airfield also has 20 enclosed drive-through hangars for combat aircraft typical of those seen at Chinese airbases such as at Woody Island and on Hainan, which are believed to provide more shelter from the salty, tropical air compared to the typical weather shelters at other Chinese airbases that provide only overhead protection.

Other facilities on the island include a communications array, high-frequency radar, point-defence outposts with dual-purpose cannons or close-in weapon systems, and hardened SAM hangars that are believed to have a retractable roof to accommodate vertical launch systems such as the HQ-9.

In July 2016, the tribunal of the Permanent Court of Arbitration concluded that Fiery Cross Reef contains, within the meaning of Article 121(1) of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), naturally formed areas of land, surrounded by water, which are above water at high tide.

But it added that the high-tide features at Fiery Cross Reef are “rocks that cannot sustain human habitation or economic life of their own and accordingly, shall be entitled to 12 nautical miles of territorial sea measured from its baseline, but have no exclusive economic zone or continental shelf”. It went on to label China’s reclamation and construction throughout the South China Sea as unlawful, and that it harmed the natural environment.

The ruling was part of a dispute brought about by the Philippines against China’s actions in the South China Sea, including its claims along with its reclamation and construction work.

MISCHIEF REEF

Mischief Reef (9°52’52”N, 115°31’16”E) is the major Chinese outpost in its ‘Great Wall of Sand’ that is located closest to the Philippines, lying just 230km from the island of Palawan. China took control of the reef – which originally consisted of a large lagoon and rocks that lie above water at low tide – around 1994, and started building structures soon after.

These initial structures were built on stilts, underlining the fact that the reef was underwater during high tide, amidst protests from the Philippines that were brushed aside with China arguing that these were shelters for fishermen.

More structures were built on a different part of the reef in 1999, but these were miniscule compared to the work done from 2013 onwards, which turned it into a large artificial island of 1,379 acres (558ha) around the northern perimeter of the lagoon by 2016.

The infrastructure built on the reclaimed island included an airfield with a 2,700m (8,875ft) long runway, with hangars for 24 combat jets and five larger aircraft similar to the enclosed hangars found at Fiery Cross Reef. SAM shelters similar to those at Fiery Cross Reef can also be seen on the northern part of the reef, construction of which were started in 2016. Unlike Fiery Cross or Woody Island, no sheltered harbour needed to be dredged at the deep lagoon which acts as a natural harbour and which already had natural channels leading to and from the ocean.

Also present at the reef are a large sensor and communications facility with multiple elevated arrays of unknown types, topped by a radome completed in 2017. Four point-defence facilities similar to those at Fiery Cross Reef are placed around the reef, and there are also underground storage tunnels likely used for ammunition and other materiel. In addition, several radomes can also be seen elsewhere around Mischief Reef.

Mischief Reef was one of the subjects of the case the Philippines brought against China in the South China Sea at the Permanent Court of Arbitration. The court ruled that Mischief Reef is a low-tide elevation that generated no maritime zones of its own, and forms part of the exclusive economic zone and continental shelf of the Philippines. It added that China’s activity there breached several articles of the UNCLOS, to which both countries are signatories.

At nearby Second Thomas Shoal about 15km south-east of Mischief Reef, the Philippine Navy ran an old landing ship – the BRP Sierra Madre – aground on the north-west corner of the otherwise featureless reef in 1999. To this day, and despite a Chinese blockade of the maritime approaches to the shoal and, as recently as 16 November 2021, harrassment of Philippine supply boats by CCP Coast Guard vessels, the Philippines maintains a small garrison of Marines aboard the rusting hulk.

Images showing the rapid evolution of Subi Reef between 2014 and 2019.

SUBI REEF

The last of the large reclaimed islands is Subi Reef (10°55’00”N, 114°05’00”E). The atoll originally measured 5.7km along its longer south-west/north-east axis, and up to 3.5km wide. Its total area including the lagoon and rim of the reef measures 16km2.

The reef sat above water only at low tide, and it surrounded a lagoon that was up to 22m (72ft) deep. Prior to the massive reclamation, China had constructed a four-storey building, a weather observation station with doppler weather radar, wharfs, and a helipad, even as the feature was also claimed by the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

Reclamation work on Subi Reef began in late 2014 and, in a pattern repeated with Fiery Cross and Mischief Reefs, saw the eventual construction of an airfield with a 3,000m (9,844ft) long runway and hangars for 24 combat jets and four larger aircraft. The key facilities here are also similar to those at the other two big artificial islands, with point defence installations, SAM shelters, a communications and sensor facility, underground bunkers, and high-frequency radar antennas present.

The PCA ruling of July 2016 also stated that Subi Reef is a low-tide elevation that generated no maritime zones of its own. Like other Chinese reclamation works in the South China Sea, it was found to be in violation of

several clauses of UNCLOS. However, China has ignored these rulings.

PLAAF H-6K bomber. (PLAAF)

SMALLER SCALE WORKS

In addition to the above, China holds other features in the South China Sea. In the Spratly Islands there are also structures on Cuarteron Reef, Gaven Reef, Hughes Reef, and Johnson South Reef.

Closer to Vietnam in the Paracel Islands, the PLA maintains installations on Antelope Reef, Bombay Reef, Drummond Island, Duncan Island, Lincoln Island, Middle Island, Money Island, North Island, North Reef, Observation Bank, Pattle Island, Quanfu Island, Robert Island, South Island, South Sand, Tree Island, Triton Island, West Sand, and Yagong Island.

Almost all of these have had some form of structures constructed on them, with the four Spratly reefs having undergone some reclamation and construction of overtly military or dual-use infrastructure. This includes elevated gun towers, most with two medium calibre weapons, and a similar number of close-in weapons systems (CIWS) providing 360 degree coverage.

These are likely to be radar directed, with a dome sensor either located nearby or on the same elevated towers. Other infrastructure built at these sites include multi-storey administration buildings, lighthouses, helipads, piers, and communications towers.

Over in the Paracels, some of the reefs and islands occupied by China have been left virtually untouched or have just a simple platform with a lighthouse and pier. But others, such as Antelope Reef and Duncan Island, have seen significant construction work on them. These predated the Great Wall of Sand and mostly involved the construction of administrative buildings and some communications infrastructure, although further construction work has taken place at the same time as the larger reclamation projects elsewhere.

Work on the latter saw a causeway that linked Duncan Island to nearby Palm Island that sat on the same reef, and the dredging of a harbour in between the two. A new heliport on Duncan Island with eight spots built on reclaimed land started in 2015.

A smattering of buildings can also be found on Antelope Reef, Drummond Island, Money Island, Pattle Island, Observation Bank, Tree Island, and Triton Island, while small artificial harbours have also been dredged at a number of these locations.

A satellite image of Second Thomas Shoal with the location of the Philippine vessel Sierra Madre circled. (GOOGLE EARTH)

At this point, one more mention must be given to Scarborough Shoal which sits at 15°09’00”N, 117°46’00”E. This is a triangle-shaped chain of reefs and rocks located some 900km from Hainan but less than 200km west of Subic Bay in the Philippines, which also claims the shoal.

In 2012, a Philippine Navy frigate apprehended eight Chinese fishing vessels at the shoal, alleging that they had illegally harvested coral, but the intervention of Chinese Coast Guard vessels prevented the Filipinos from arresting the Chinese fishermen.

A standoff then ensued whereby the Philippines claimed that under a deal mediated by the United States, China and the Philippines promised to withdraw their forces from the shoal until a deal over its ownership could be reached, only for the Chinese to renege on the agreement and maintain its presence at the shoal.

China has since maintained a near-constant presence using its coast guard vessels, and has been chasing off fishing vessels from the Philippines attempting to reach their traditional fishing grounds, but has been allowing its own fishermen to fish at the shoal. It has not built any structures on the shoal, but it has been alleged that surveys have been carried out.

This article appeared in the Sep-Dec 2021 issue of ADBR.