Defence conducts sovereign guided weapons enterprise info sessions

(US NAVY)

Defence has held a series of information sessions with industry and academia as it seeks to build a Sovereign Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance Enterprise.

Announce by the government in March, the enterprise is seeking to build Australia’s self-reliance and enhance its supply-chain resilience of guided weapons and explosive ordnance by developing the capability to conduct manufacturing, research and development, education and training, test and evaluation, maintenance and repair, storage and distribution, and disposal of precision weapons in-country.

The information sessions saw representatives from Joint Capabilities Group (JCG) and Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group (CASG) engage virtually with about 350 representatives from industry, business, and with researchers.

CASG’s Head Land Systems MAJGEN Andrew Bottrell said Defence was delighted with the level of interest, and follow the release in early July of a Request for Information (RFI) seeking input regarding capacity and interest in participating in the enterprise, and on the potential roles that organisations could play to deliver the enterprise.

“Since becoming Head of Land Systems, I continue to be impressed by the capabilities and commitment of Australian industry, and the munitions and guided-weapons sector is no different,” MAJGEN Bottrell said in a release. “It is not too late to help shape the future and I encourage all companies who believe they have something to offer to respond to our RFI.”