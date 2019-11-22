Defence orders CEA radars for NASAMS

The Raytheon/KONGSBERG Enhanced NASAMS solution for Army’s LAND 19 Phase 7B short range air defence requirement. (RAYTHEON CONCEPT)

The Commonwealth has signed a $137 million contract with CEA Technologies for the provision of short and medium range surface-to-air phased array radars for the LAND 19 Phase 7B short range air defence missile project.

To be integrated with the Enhanced NASAMS system being provided by Raytheon Australia and KONGSBERG, the CEATAC and CEAOPS radars will be mounted on Australian Army Thales Hawkei PMVs and trailers, and Rheinmetall HX77 vehicles respectively. The radars will be supplied to Raytheon Australia as Government Furnished Equipment (GFE) for integration with the Enhanced NASAMS.

The CEATAC radar mounted on a Hawkei PMV. (CEA)

“This air defence capability combines world leading Australian radar technology with a highly effective air defence system that will protect our service men and women from future airborne threats,” Defence Minister Linda Reynolds said in a statement. “I congratulate CEA for adapting these radars from those already in service with the Royal Australian Navy, confirming its reputation as an agile, innovative company and a key strategic partner for Defence.”

Minister for Defence Industry Melissa Price added, “Integration of these radars into existing air defence technology is a significant step in establishing Australian industry as a leading exporter of defence technology. This contract with CEA will support 45 jobs in Canberra and Adelaide and demonstrates the company’s ongoing success after securing a $90 million loan through the Morrison Government’s Defence Export Facility.”