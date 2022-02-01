Defence issues ITR for AIR 5428 Phase 3 F-AMTS

(ADF)

The Commonwealth has issued an Invitation to Register (ITR) for the Project AIR 5428 Phase 3 Future Air Mission Training System (F-AMTS) for the Royal Australian Air Force.

The F-AMTS will replace the Air Mission Training School and the School of Air Traffic Control (SATC) currently delivered by the Air Academy at RAAF East Sale in Victoria. It will provide initial employment training and initial specialisation employment training for candidates in preparation for further employment category training and/or operational duties.

It will be required to train Air Force Air Battle Managers, Air Mobility Officers, Air Traffic Controllers, Electronic Warfare Officers, Maritime Patrol and Response Officers, Operations Officers, and Weapons System Officers, and will accommodate Weapons Employment Course (WEC) training.

The ITR is seeking industry’s willingness and capacity to provide products and/or services for the F-AMTS, and follows an RFI which was released in September 2020. It says it is seeking, “the most appropriate and up-to-date training methods and tools to produce candidates to meet future ADF needs until at least 2047”.

The F-AMTS will comprise four functional elements – ground training elements, an airborne training element, an integrated learning environment, and learning materials.

The ITR says Defence is considering what delivery model it prefers, whether that be the selection of a prime system integrator (PSI) to acquire and integrate the various elements into the F-AMTS, or for Defence to acquire the different elements and systems, and integrate them itself.

An ITR industry briefing is scheduled to be conducted on 21 February 2022, the ITR closes on 11 April, and respondents will be advised as to the status of their response by 24 June.