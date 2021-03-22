Home ADF news Defence selects Saab 9LV combat system for new vessels
ADF newsHeadlinesIndustry NewsPolicy newsProject newsRegional NewsSEA

Defence selects Saab 9LV combat system for new vessels

by ADBR
written by ADBR
(LUERSSEN)

Defence Industry Minister Melissa Price has confirmed the selection of the Saab 9LV combat system for the RAN’s planned mine warfare vessels and survey vessels.

To be based on the same Luerssen OPV80 design as that of the Navy’s planned 12 Arafura class offshore patrol vessels, the new vessels will be the fifth and sixth vessel classes in the RAN to operate Saab’s combat system.

“We’re proud this expansion will now see us equip six of the Royal Australian Navy’s classes of vessels: ANZAC, Canberra, Supply, Arafura, Maritime Mine Countermeasures, and Military Survey Vessels,” a SAAB statement on LinkedIn reads. “In addition, we are also delivering the Australian Interface for the Hunter class frigates and Hobart class destroyers.”

The Commonwealth announced in January 2021 that the new mine warfare and survey ships would be based on the same design as that of the Arafura class, although has not yet specified how many of each vessel will be required nor when they will be built.

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin

Related Articles

Feature – INFORMATION ADVANTAGE

November 12, 2020

Northrop Grumman opens LAIRCM support facility at Edinburgh

May 19, 2017

RAAF Super Hornet fleet completes first major upgrade...

November 18, 2016

First Principles oversight board membership finalised

May 11, 2015

Lockheed Martin Canada commences RNZN Anzac upgrade

March 13, 2018

Fincantieri plans Australian listing

September 28, 2017

BAE Systems and Rheinmetall wrap up LAND 400...

August 13, 2017

LAND 400 Phase 3 tenders lodged

March 7, 2019

Engine component failure most likely cause of January...

February 27, 2018

Hanwha and EOS team for LAND 400 Phase...

March 8, 2019