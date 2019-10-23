Defence signs deals with Hanwha, Rheinmetall to begin trials of new infantry fighting vehicles

An artist’s concept of the Redback.

(HANWHA)

Defence has signed the necessary contracts with two companies shortlisted to supply the Army’s new Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs) to proceed to the next stage of the evaluation process.

Hanwha Defense Australia and Rheinmetall Defence Australia will participate in the risk mitigation activity for project LAND 400 Phase 3, an extended series of trials.

For these trials each contender will be funded to provide three vehicles, starting in third quarter next year and running through to late 2021. The government will announce its decision in 2022.

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds said the signing of the contracts brought the Army a step closer to having world class Infantry Fighting Vehicle capability.



“This program is a significant investment in Army’s capability – it will make our personnel safer, more effective on operations, and will complement our investment in Boxer Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles under LAND400 Phase 2,” she said.

Minister Reynolds said the Risk Mitigation Activity phase will occur over the next two years, allowing both companies to engage with Defence, as well as clarify, refine and negotiate their tenders.

A Rheinmetall Boxer CRV drives off of the Armoured Fighting Vehicle Field Firing Training Area at Puckapunyal Range, Victoria, while participating in the Land 400 Risk Mitigation Activity on 22 February 2017.

The vehicles will undertake a test and evaluation program including destructive testing at sites across Australia.

The Army aims to acquire more than 400 advanced IFVs to replace the fleet of M-113 armoured personnel carriers.

Defence Industry Minister Melissa Price called on Australian industry to get behind this project.



“Australian industry involvement and Australian workers will be critically important,” she said.

“Defence will work with the shortlisted tenderers to ensure small and medium enterprises across Australia have the opportunity to showcase their capabilities.”